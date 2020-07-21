126 FALLS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated in 2019. Located very close to metro. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, just finished basement with new full bath and kitchenette and private entrance. All brick home with huge private wooded yard situated at the end of the street ending. Lawn service is provided for $200 a month if desired. Located in Falls Church city, giving it access to top tier schools: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle, and George Mason High. Very close to West Falls Church Metro station, Tysons Corner, 66, 495, and DC area. Walk to restaurants, bike trail, West End park. Great home in perfect location surrounded by million $$ homes. The best of all possible worlds! You have to see it to believe it.