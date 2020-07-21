All apartments in Falls Church
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

126 FALLS AVENUE

126 Falls Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 Falls Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated in 2019. Located very close to metro. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, just finished basement with new full bath and kitchenette and private entrance. All brick home with huge private wooded yard situated at the end of the street ending. Lawn service is provided for $200 a month if desired. Located in Falls Church city, giving it access to top tier schools: Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle, and George Mason High. Very close to West Falls Church Metro station, Tysons Corner, 66, 495, and DC area. Walk to restaurants, bike trail, West End park. Great home in perfect location surrounded by million $$ homes. The best of all possible worlds! You have to see it to believe it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have any available units?
126 FALLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 126 FALLS AVENUE have?
Some of 126 FALLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 FALLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
126 FALLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 FALLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 126 FALLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 126 FALLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 FALLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 126 FALLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 126 FALLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 FALLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 FALLS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 FALLS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
