Walking distance to East Falls Church Metro Station!! This is a furnished basement studio in a beautiful home in Falls Church City. It is sectioned off from the rest of the house and has a private entrance and charming patio. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, cook top, microwave, but is ideal for a person that doesn't do a lot of cooking. Utilities are included. Please contact listing agent to arrange a showing. $45 to apply. Applicants, must apply by filling out the following online application: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=116-gresham-place-falls-church-va-22042-3kqrhv