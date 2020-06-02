All apartments in Falls Church
Home
/
Falls Church, VA
/
116 GRESHAM PLACE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

116 GRESHAM PLACE

116 Gresham Place · No Longer Available
Location

116 Gresham Place, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Walking distance to East Falls Church Metro Station!! This is a furnished basement studio in a beautiful home in Falls Church City. It is sectioned off from the rest of the house and has a private entrance and charming patio. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, cook top, microwave, but is ideal for a person that doesn't do a lot of cooking. Utilities are included. Please contact listing agent to arrange a showing. $45 to apply. Applicants, must apply by filling out the following online application: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=116-gresham-place-falls-church-va-22042-3kqrhv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have any available units?
116 GRESHAM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have?
Some of 116 GRESHAM PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 GRESHAM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
116 GRESHAM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 GRESHAM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falls Church.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE offer parking?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have a pool?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 GRESHAM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 GRESHAM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
