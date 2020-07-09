1000 N SYCAMORE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous street & yard, darling 2 level home w/lg basement, wood flrs upstairs. Walk out to deck. a few blks to E Falls CHurch metro. Pets in house require appointments Tues/Thurs after 6:00 . Agent will meet you there. APPLY ONLINE @ www.LNFPM.com & EMAIL ALL Supporting Docs to listing agent *Please include 2 consecutive Paystubs/W2's/Offer Letter OR Transfer Letter w/APP*MINIMUM CREDIT of 600 & only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify *Minimum Income Requirement of $ (35x's the Rent)* Email/Text Listing Agent with Questions *$55/Applicant, Must be provided to present APP to owner*