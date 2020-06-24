All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

4115 LEXINGTON COURT

4115 Lexington Court · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Lexington Court, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
SEPTEMBER 1. End unit 2 story condo with open floor plan and lots of sunshine in beautiful, historic, downtown Fairfax. Steps from shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, community events. Plenty of parking for guests and huge spaces inside and outside to entertain. Top 2 floors with high ceilings. Walk into sunny entrance foyer with closet and powder room. Large open floor planwith corner gas fireplace, walls of windows, informal dining, bright updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a custom backsplash, and breakfast bar with wine storage. Large balcony overlooking trees and courtyard. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, loads of closet space, and huge windows framing leafy trees. Both bedrooms are large enough to be called master suites - tray ceilings, walk in closets with organizers, and large full bathrooms! Laundry is included and parking is ample throughout the complex. This location is suburb for walking to shops, restaurants, parks and more. Walk score of 88 and a downtown community at your fingers. Easy access to transportation - Take Fairfax Blvd right to Amazon HQ2! Bus, Metro, Highway options are very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have any available units?
4115 LEXINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have?
Some of 4115 LEXINGTON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 LEXINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4115 LEXINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 LEXINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 LEXINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 LEXINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
