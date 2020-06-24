4115 LEXINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

SEPTEMBER 1. End unit 2 story condo with open floor plan and lots of sunshine in beautiful, historic, downtown Fairfax. Steps from shopping, restaurants, parks, trails, community events. Plenty of parking for guests and huge spaces inside and outside to entertain. Top 2 floors with high ceilings. Walk into sunny entrance foyer with closet and powder room. Large open floor planwith corner gas fireplace, walls of windows, informal dining, bright updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a custom backsplash, and breakfast bar with wine storage. Large balcony overlooking trees and courtyard. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, loads of closet space, and huge windows framing leafy trees. Both bedrooms are large enough to be called master suites - tray ceilings, walk in closets with organizers, and large full bathrooms! Laundry is included and parking is ample throughout the complex. This location is suburb for walking to shops, restaurants, parks and more. Walk score of 88 and a downtown community at your fingers. Easy access to transportation - Take Fairfax Blvd right to Amazon HQ2! Bus, Metro, Highway options are very convenient.