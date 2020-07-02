3945 LYNDHURST DRIVE

Amenities

Top floor unit w/balcony in park like setting. Galley kitchen with newer dishwasher. Spacious living room & separate dining room. Fresh paint through out. Rent includes gas cooking, gas heat & hot water Tenant to pay electric. Prime location. Cue bus to Vienna Metro & GMU at entrance to the complex. Convenient to I-66. Minutes to Trader Joe's, Pickett Shopping Center, Fair City Mall. Extra storage & laundry facilities in basement. 1 assigned parking space right in front of the building. No pets or smoking.