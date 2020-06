Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel hot tub

Spectacular custom home with large rooms in great location. Private 1/2 acre lot. Gourmet kitchen with stainless, granite. Beautiful great room with soaring ceiling & fabulous fireplace. Tons of light! Huge master with spa bath & super large walk-in. Two bedrooms with jack & jill bath, another with it's own bath. 3 car garage. Lawn mowing included. No smokers, must have good credit. Thanks,