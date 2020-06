Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brick front end unit with a large two car garage. Beautiful throughout. Gleaming hardwood floors, charming family room with fireplace just off large kitchen eating space. Walk out to large view deck from the kitchen/family room. Finished lower level with fireplace opens onto largepatio. Located close to the heart of the City of Fairfax and George Mason U. Bus to Vienna Metro a few steps away.