Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse

Great Opportunity to live in this Newly Updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Four Level split house in the heart of Fairfax City with large backyard. New Paint throughout, New Carpet, New Appliances and New Countertop. Commuters Dream - within walking distance to downtown Fairfax / George Mason University and easy commute to I-66, I-495, VRE Burke Station and Vienna Metro. Bright rooms, big eat-in kitchen, hardwood floor dinning room. quiet rear deck and lower level recreation room.