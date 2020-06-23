All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10025 Mosby Woods Drive

10025 Mosby Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10025 Mosby Woods Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Mosby Woods

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with approximately 900 square feet of living space, includes large sun filled living room with walkout patio (2nd floor), 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances.

The unit includes parking and a seasonal pool pass. Excellent location within walking distance to many stores and restaurants: Fairfax CUE and DC Metro bus stops located on Route 50. CUE Bus access to Vienna Metro. Easy access to Route 66, metro, Fairfax City, restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to DC, or pentagon. Right off Route 50, just east of Fairfax circle. Plenty of walking/ running trails nearby.

Rent is $1,500.00 per month and includes central heat. Does not include electricity and cable/internet. Required 1 month security deposit. Lease terms: 12 months; available now.

Great for single professional, military or retired couple. Only professional, responsible applicants will be considered. No cats. No Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have any available units?
10025 Mosby Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have?
Some of 10025 Mosby Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Mosby Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Mosby Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Mosby Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 Mosby Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 Mosby Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
