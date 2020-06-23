10025 Mosby Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Mosby Woods



Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with approximately 900 square feet of living space, includes large sun filled living room with walkout patio (2nd floor), 2 large bedrooms with large closets. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances.



The unit includes parking and a seasonal pool pass. Excellent location within walking distance to many stores and restaurants: Fairfax CUE and DC Metro bus stops located on Route 50. CUE Bus access to Vienna Metro. Easy access to Route 66, metro, Fairfax City, restaurants and shopping. Easy commute to DC, or pentagon. Right off Route 50, just east of Fairfax circle. Plenty of walking/ running trails nearby.



Rent is $1,500.00 per month and includes central heat. Does not include electricity and cable/internet. Required 1 month security deposit. Lease terms: 12 months; available now.



Great for single professional, military or retired couple. Only professional, responsible applicants will be considered. No cats. No Dogs.