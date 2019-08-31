Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairfax Station
Find more places like 5790 TINKERS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairfax Station, VA
/
5790 TINKERS LANE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5790 TINKERS LANE
5790 Tinkers Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax Station
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5790 Tinkers Lane, Fairfax Station, VA 22039
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Great single family home on large lot behind Golds Gym in old Fairfax Station. Freshly painted inside and out. New carpet, hardwood floors, deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have any available units?
5790 TINKERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax Station, VA
.
What amenities does 5790 TINKERS LANE have?
Some of 5790 TINKERS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5790 TINKERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5790 TINKERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5790 TINKERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station
.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE offer parking?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have a pool?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5790 TINKERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fairfax Station 3 Bedroom Apartments
Fairfax Station Apartments with Balconies
Fairfax Station Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Station Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairfax Station Cheap Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Redland, MD
Bensville, MD
Kings Park West, VA
Buckhall, VA
Montclair, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Greenbriar, VA
Chantilly, VA
Dranesville, VA
Bryans Road, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Friendly, MD
Franconia, VA
North Kensington, MD
Mount Vernon, VA
Clinton, MD
Lowes Island, VA
Belmont, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University