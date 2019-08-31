All apartments in Fairfax Station
5790 TINKERS LANE
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

5790 TINKERS LANE

5790 Tinkers Lane · No Longer Available
Fairfax Station
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cheap Places
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

5790 Tinkers Lane, Fairfax Station, VA 22039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
carpet
Great single family home on large lot behind Golds Gym in old Fairfax Station. Freshly painted inside and out. New carpet, hardwood floors, deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have any available units?
5790 TINKERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5790 TINKERS LANE have?
Some of 5790 TINKERS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5790 TINKERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5790 TINKERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5790 TINKERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE offer parking?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have a pool?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5790 TINKERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5790 TINKERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5790 TINKERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
