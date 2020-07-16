Apartment List
VA
/
fairfax station
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

315 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5553 HECATE COURT
5553 Hecate Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1220 sqft
3 level townhome with hardwood floors throughout. Lower level walkout to fenced patio, close to shopping , stores, restaurants, V.R.E. and GM university.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5421 CABOT RIDGE CT
5421 Cabot Ridge Court, Fairfax Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Great townhouse rental. End unit, all brick, hardwood floors, and Robinson High School pyramid. The whole house was just painted and new flooring. Just renovated. Only 2 incomes considered with good credit.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax Station
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
20 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10676 MYRTLE OAK CT
10676 Myrtle Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1300 sqft
MOVE IN READY townhouse in Burke Centre. Featuring fireplace and hardwood floors in living rm. Large dining room opens to fenced patio with shed. ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Updated vanity with granite counter top in powder room.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
6168 MARTINS LANDING COURT
6168 Martins Landing Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
A beautiful cozy 3 level town house for rent, an updated kitchen with SS appliances, Granite counter tops Hard wood floors in the main level, carpet in bedrooms, Walk out basement to a fenced yard.Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax Station
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
$
63 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,509
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
23 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,503
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
33 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,565
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
61 Units Available
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1073 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Centreville, Virginia, offer a comfortable and convenient living experience. Close to Route 66, 28 and 29. Apartments include washer and dryer, walk-in closets, balcony, fireplaces and cathedral ceilings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
36 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,489
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
16 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
City Guide for Fairfax Station, VA

Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.

If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairfax Station, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

