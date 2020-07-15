157 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5553 HECATE COURT
5553 Hecate Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1220 sqft
3 level townhome with hardwood floors throughout. Lower level walkout to fenced patio, close to shopping , stores, restaurants, V.R.E. and GM university.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
20 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**New refrigerator to be installed July 7th**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10676 MYRTLE OAK CT
10676 Myrtle Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1300 sqft
MOVE IN READY townhouse in Burke Centre. Featuring fireplace and hardwood floors in living rm. Large dining room opens to fenced patio with shed. ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Updated vanity with granite counter top in powder room.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10260 FERN POOL COURT
10260 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5428 LONG BOAT COURT
5428 Long Boat Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Location! Close to GMU, VRE, and public transportation, great front porch and water views in the fall from the back deck. The property backs to woods.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1688 sqft
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 WALDEN COMMONS COURT
5801 Walden Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with attached garage! Lovely open floor plan with a fireplace on the main level. Walk out of the finished basement to a gorgeous stone patio. Sip your coffee on the back deck in a wonderful park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
47 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
12 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:21 PM
13 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,509
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
40 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
23 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,503
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.

If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present. See more

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairfax Station renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

