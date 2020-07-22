Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

136 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfax Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE
5431 New London Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
End unit townhome in desired C olony Park community, Walk to metro bus, close to shops, BurkeC entre Amtrak Station, farmer's market & park.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11620 HAVENNER ROAD
11620 Havenner Road, Fairfax Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2297 sqft
4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH, FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. 3 FINISHED LEVELS, PRIVATE WOODED LOT, COMMUTERS DELIGHT, NEAR VRE, BUS SERVICE TO PENTAGON, GREAT SCHOOLS, READY MID AUGUST, MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax Station
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
18 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3360 sqft
Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9815 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE
9815 Lakepointe Drive, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1280 sqft
TH offering storage and spacious rooms. Foyer with closets, and open to main level. Living room/dining combo with patio access. 3 BR's on upper level, with 2 bathrooms. Spacious Lower level with laundry, storage, half bathroom & storage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10824 BURR OAK WAY
10824 Burr Oak Way, Burke Centre, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
A fantastic rental opportunity in the heart of Burke Centre. This beautiful Colonial boasts 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage. Inside you will find that home has been wonderfully updated from top to bottom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5801 WALDEN COMMONS COURT
5801 Walden Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with attached garage! Lovely open floor plan with a fireplace on the main level. Walk out of the finished basement to a gorgeous stone patio. Sip your coffee on the back deck in a wonderful park-like setting.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt windows for ease of cleaning**Covered front

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
10733 BEAR OAK CT
10733 Bear Oak Court, Burke Centre, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home sited at the crown of a cul-de-sac in sought after Burke Centre. This home has been freshly painted, with new carpeting added in all bedrooms and on stairs to upper level.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax Station
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
25 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,493
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
$
36 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
27 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,320
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
41 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
42 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
72 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
943 sqft
Luxurious waterfront apartments built on 45 landscaped acres of rolling meadows and lakes. Units feature stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and fireplace. Grounds offer playground, gym, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
City Guide for Fairfax Station, VA

Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.

If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairfax Station, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfax Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

