157 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with washer-dryers
Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.
If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.