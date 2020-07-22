157 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with washer-dryers

Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.

If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present.