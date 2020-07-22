Apartment List
/
VA
/
fairfax station
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:41 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Fairfax Station, VA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5431 NEW LONDON PARK DRIVE
5431 New London Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1288 sqft
End unit townhome in desired C olony Park community, Walk to metro bus, close to shops, BurkeC entre Amtrak Station, farmer's market & park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5421 CABOT RIDGE CT
5421 Cabot Ridge Court, Fairfax Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
Great townhouse rental. End unit, all brick, hardwood floors, and Robinson High School pyramid. The whole house was just painted and new flooring. Just renovated. Only 2 incomes considered with good credit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax Station
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 01:50 PM
$
18 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,536
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
9815 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE
9815 Lakepointe Drive, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1280 sqft
TH offering storage and spacious rooms. Foyer with closets, and open to main level. Living room/dining combo with patio access. 3 BR's on upper level, with 2 bathrooms. Spacious Lower level with laundry, storage, half bathroom & storage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10840 FIELDWOOD DRIVE
10840 Fieldwood Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2841 sqft
Rarely available rental in popular North Hill - One of the largest lots in the neighborhood with over a half acre - Large back yard with a huge deck - New laminate flooring the basement - Woodson High School District - Close to George Mason campus -

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10824 BURR OAK WAY
10824 Burr Oak Way, Burke Centre, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
A fantastic rental opportunity in the heart of Burke Centre. This beautiful Colonial boasts 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage. Inside you will find that home has been wonderfully updated from top to bottom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt windows for ease of cleaning**Covered front

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10260 FERN POOL COURT
10260 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5428 LONG BOAT COURT
5428 Long Boat Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Location! Close to GMU, VRE, and public transportation, great front porch and water views in the fall from the back deck. The property backs to woods.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1688 sqft
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
Results within 5 miles of Fairfax Station
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
23 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
42 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
30 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
38 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,559
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
22 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,479
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,609
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
40 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1058 sqft
The Elms at Centerville have hedges all over the grounds, large open kitchens, deep patios, and full bedrooms and living rooms with wide and tall windows. Grounds include a gym, pool, car-wash area, tennis courts and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
$
65 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
City Guide for Fairfax Station, VA

Fairfax Station, Virginia, originated in 1854 as an important railway station. Today, this charming historic town is a popular residential community, especially for people who work half an hour away in Washington, DC.

If Fairfax Station sounds more like a train depot than a town, that's because it originated as a railroad station in 1854, and, as such, played a pivotal part during the Civil War. Today, this historic town is as picturesque as an old MGM set, with buildings and streets that seem to come right out of an Andy Hardy movie. With a population of 12,030, Fairfax Station is just half an hour from Washington, DC and after just one look at this place you'll understand why so many city workers prefer to live here and commute to work. It's not all shady country lanes and horse farms: Fairfax Station is also home to mega companies such as international service company SI International and tech giant Sunlux Technologies. Thanks to this juxtaposition of 19th-century Americana and the 21st-century global community, you'll soon enjoy the best of both the past and the present. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Fairfax Station, VA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Fairfax Station can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Fairfax Station 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFairfax Station Apartments with BalconiesFairfax Station Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairfax Station Apartments with ParkingFairfax Station Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairfax Station Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VA
Greenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VABryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VABelmont, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University