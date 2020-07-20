4087 OAK VILLAGE LANDING

Amenities

Luxurious large town home boasting 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Hardwood throughout the main level's formal living room, dining room, and family room. Gourmet kitchen opens to dining, breakfast, and family room. Just off the kitchen is a large private deck perfect for family BBQs. Large Master Suite has a glorious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Top floor also encompasses two additional bedrooms, second full bath and top floor laundry. Lower level boasts a large rec room and fireplace, optional 4th bedroom and third full bath. Two car garage with large driveway makes parking a breeze. Easy access to all Fairfax has to offer and quick access to major highways.