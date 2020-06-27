All apartments in Fair Oaks
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11808 ROCKAWAY LANE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM

11808 ROCKAWAY LANE

11808 Rockaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Rockaway Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Living at its Best** 3 lvl garage townhome in the heart of Fairfax Corners! Hardwoods greet you to the dining room. Floor boosts 2 generous size bedrooms and full bath. Top floor Master suite with vaulted ceilings and large master bath and HUGE walk-in closet. Walk to Fairfax Corners Town Center!!!! Minimum 2-year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have any available units?
11808 ROCKAWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have?
Some of 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11808 ROCKAWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE offers parking.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have a pool?
No, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
