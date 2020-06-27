**Living at its Best** 3 lvl garage townhome in the heart of Fairfax Corners! Hardwoods greet you to the dining room. Floor boosts 2 generous size bedrooms and full bath. Top floor Master suite with vaulted ceilings and large master bath and HUGE walk-in closet. Walk to Fairfax Corners Town Center!!!! Minimum 2-year lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have any available units?
11808 ROCKAWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE have?
Some of 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 ROCKAWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11808 ROCKAWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.