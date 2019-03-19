4104 Gardensen Drive, Dale City, VA 22193 Glendale
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Close to shopping and restaurants. New wood flooring and paint throughout. Fenced backyard with large deck for entertaining or just relaxing. Additional Rec Room or room of choice. Available now! Schedule a showing..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
