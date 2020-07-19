All apartments in Chesterfield County
14219 Jeffries Pl

14219 Jeffries Way · No Longer Available
Location

14219 Jeffries Way, Chesterfield County, VA 23114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to lease a home in one of Midlothian's most popular communities, Charter Colony. This 4 bed/2.5 bath transitional home provides you with just under 2500 square feet of beautiful living space. The first level features wood flooring in the living, dining room (where the pool table is located), & foyer. The family room has carpet, a gas fireplace, & is open to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has a built-in microwave, refrigerator, island, 42" cabinets, pantry, and has access to the rear deck. A half bath completes the first floor layout. The second level has four bedrooms all with BRAND NEW CARPET. The master bedroom is very spacious featuring two walk-in closets and a tiled master bathroom with soaking tub, shower, double vanity, and privacy toilet. The three additional bedrooms have large closets with two of them being walk-ins. The second level also includes a hall bathroom with tiled flooring and laundry room with washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Irrigation system. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, pool and playground. Great Chesterfield County schools. Conveniently located to 288 and a multitude of shopping & dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have any available units?
14219 Jeffries Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 14219 Jeffries Pl have?
Some of 14219 Jeffries Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 Jeffries Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14219 Jeffries Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 Jeffries Pl pet-friendly?
No, 14219 Jeffries Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14219 Jeffries Pl offers parking.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14219 Jeffries Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have a pool?
Yes, 14219 Jeffries Pl has a pool.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have accessible units?
No, 14219 Jeffries Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14219 Jeffries Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 Jeffries Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 Jeffries Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
