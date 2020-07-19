14219 Jeffries Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage tennis court

Great opportunity to lease a home in one of Midlothian's most popular communities, Charter Colony. This 4 bed/2.5 bath transitional home provides you with just under 2500 square feet of beautiful living space. The first level features wood flooring in the living, dining room (where the pool table is located), & foyer. The family room has carpet, a gas fireplace, & is open to the kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has a built-in microwave, refrigerator, island, 42" cabinets, pantry, and has access to the rear deck. A half bath completes the first floor layout. The second level has four bedrooms all with BRAND NEW CARPET. The master bedroom is very spacious featuring two walk-in closets and a tiled master bathroom with soaking tub, shower, double vanity, and privacy toilet. The three additional bedrooms have large closets with two of them being walk-ins. The second level also includes a hall bathroom with tiled flooring and laundry room with washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Irrigation system. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, pool and playground. Great Chesterfield County schools. Conveniently located to 288 and a multitude of shopping & dining options.