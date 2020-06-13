/
lake monticello
54 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA📍
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
1 Kanawha Available 06/21/20 *Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.
38 MOREWOOD PL
38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2426 sqft
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms.
5 ARAPAHO TRL
5 Arapaho Trail, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2516 sqft
Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet.
12 CHOCTAW PL
12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room.
1 HILLTOP CIR
1 Hilltop Circle, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Minimum 6 month lease required per Lake Monticello. Weekend getaway! Retreat! Beautifully furnished and decorated. All you need to bring is your suitcase and groceries.
54 WOODLAWN DR
54 Woodlawn Drive, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello
3266 VILLAGE PARK AVE
3266 Village Park Ave, Rivanna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2794 sqft
Like new condition, less than a year old - former Model Home.
Glenmore
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.
Running Deer
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,
Riverbend Condominiums
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2434 sqft
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
Belmont
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.
Franklin
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2340 sqft
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.
Ridge St.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and
Belmont
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.
Willow Lake
1294 Maple View Drive
1294 Maple View Drive, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
1294 Maple View Drive Available 07/20/20 1294 Maple View Drive - Great location off Rt 20 in Willow Lake. Close to Piedmont School and I-64. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room/dining room combo with finished basement downstairs.
