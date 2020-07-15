17 Apartments For Rent Near VSU

Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
6 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Harding Street
523 Harding St, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Open House : July 13th 5pm-7pm and July 16th 5pm-7pm 523 HARDING STREET, Located near the heart of the Old Town Historic District in Petersburg VA a unique and charming district just south of the Appomattox River noted for its historic
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
209 B S.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
422 W. Washington Street-A
422 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment in Private Home- Short Term Rental Available - Modern, furnished studio apartment now available! Convenient to Ft.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
505 S. Jefferson Street
505 South Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1176 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840263)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Melville Street
1021 Melville Street, Petersburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,490
2014 sqft
RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 309280 WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT TO OWN TIRED OF RENTING? TIRED OF MOVING EVERY 12 MONTHS? TIRED OF THROWING MONEY AWAY? TIRED OF MISSING OUT ON THE BIGGEST TAX DEDUCTION THE GOVERNMENT GIVES YOU? RENT TO OWN Apply at
