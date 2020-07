Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Spacious Townhouse at the end of a cul-de-sac. Master bedroom with master bathroom with soaking tub and separate standing shower. W/O From kitchen to deck! Close to 66, Rt 28 and Rt 29. Plenty of visitor parking. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Good credit and verifiable income required. No pets allowed.