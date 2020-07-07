6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE

Amenities

Welcome to your beautiful, light filled, 3 bedroom end-unit townhome! You are sure to love the updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home features a finished lower level, a private fenced-in backyard oasis and 2 ~ updated bathrooms. The location close to Route 28 and I-66 means that shopping, dining, entertainment and commuting options are all just minutes away. Welcome home!(No smoking, pets on a case-by-case basis, fireplace is as-is, carpets will be cleaned prior to occupancy).$65 Application Fee per adult applicant.