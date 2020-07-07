All apartments in Centreville
6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE

Location

6753 Rockledge Place, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your beautiful, light filled, 3 bedroom end-unit townhome! You are sure to love the updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home features a finished lower level, a private fenced-in backyard oasis and 2 ~ updated bathrooms. The location close to Route 28 and I-66 means that shopping, dining, entertainment and commuting options are all just minutes away. Welcome home!(No smoking, pets on a case-by-case basis, fireplace is as-is, carpets will be cleaned prior to occupancy).$65 Application Fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have any available units?
6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have?
Some of 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6753 ROCKLEDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

