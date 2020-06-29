6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! Beautifully remodeled 3 level Townhome in the heart of Centreville. This lovely Townhome has two assigned parking lots right in front of the house, the deck-off kitchen equips with new granite counter top, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring. Fresh painting for entire house in modern agreeable gray color. Hardwood floor on the main level. Upper level has two bedrooms with two full baths and walkout-level basement with full bathroom & fully fenced back yard for privacy. Move in ready. Must see. Hurry-won't last long!