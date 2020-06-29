All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL

6598 Skylemar Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6598 Skylemar Trail, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Beautifully remodeled 3 level Townhome in the heart of Centreville. This lovely Townhome has two assigned parking lots right in front of the house, the deck-off kitchen equips with new granite counter top, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring. Fresh painting for entire house in modern agreeable gray color. Hardwood floor on the main level. Upper level has two bedrooms with two full baths and walkout-level basement with full bathroom & fully fenced back yard for privacy. Move in ready. Must see. Hurry-won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have any available units?
6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have?
Some of 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL offers parking.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have a pool?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6598 SKYLEMAR TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

