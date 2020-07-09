All apartments in Centreville
6363 WOODLAND RIDGE COURT

6363 Woodland Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

6363 Woodland Ridge Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome home! This beautifully maintained single family home is nestled in a private and wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac! 3 finished levels, hardwood floors throughout, spacious and bright! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, separate formal living and dining PLUS family room! Large eat in kitchen, facing your back yard oasis. Finished basement with walkout and bar perfect for entertaining! Fully fenced back yard with large deck perfect for grilling season. Easy access to 66/29/28, yet still private and quiet. Pet deposit required plus rent $50/mo additional per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

