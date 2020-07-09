6363 WOODLAND RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Welcome home! This beautifully maintained single family home is nestled in a private and wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac! 3 finished levels, hardwood floors throughout, spacious and bright! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, separate formal living and dining PLUS family room! Large eat in kitchen, facing your back yard oasis. Finished basement with walkout and bar perfect for entertaining! Fully fenced back yard with large deck perfect for grilling season. Easy access to 66/29/28, yet still private and quiet. Pet deposit required plus rent $50/mo additional per pet.