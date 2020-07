Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED.WALK TO THE METRO!!THIS THREE LEVEL HOME OFFERS 3 BR, 2.5 BATHS, AND A GARAGE. HOME HAS HARD WOOD FLOORING ON THE UPPER TWO LEVELS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, RECESS LIGHTS AND MORE. PLEASE CALL L/A WITH ANY QUESTIONS.