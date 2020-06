Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ready to move, beautiful 3 levels townhouse, 3 BR, 3BA (one bedroom and one bath in each level). Wood floors all levels. Open floor plan main level with vaulted ceiling. Granite counter kitchen with breakfast bar. Two assigned spaces in front plus visitor tag. HOA takes care of front lawn, trash and snow. Deck and fully fenced back yard. One or two years lease is ok. Max two incomes to qualify and good credit. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. Text/email any question.