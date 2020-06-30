All apartments in Centreville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

6106 Hoskins Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Hoskins Hollow Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6106 Hoskins Hollow Circle The open floor plan welcomes you instantly! Main floor has cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, half bath, Dinning Room, and Eat-In Kitchen. SLG doors to deck and fenced in backyard! Lg BR's w/super nice MBR w/great closets! Fresh paint throughout!, wood flrs. Centrally located between 3 large parks. Perfect timing for the nice weather! Near all shopping and restaurants. Easy Access to Rt 66, Rt 28, & Lee Hwy (Rt 29). Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have any available units?
6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

