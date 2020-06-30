Amenities

6106 Hoskins Hollow Circle The open floor plan welcomes you instantly! Main floor has cozy living room with wood burning fireplace, half bath, Dinning Room, and Eat-In Kitchen. SLG doors to deck and fenced in backyard! Lg BR's w/super nice MBR w/great closets! Fresh paint throughout!, wood flrs. Centrally located between 3 large parks. Perfect timing for the nice weather! Near all shopping and restaurants. Easy Access to Rt 66, Rt 28, & Lee Hwy (Rt 29). Pets accepted on a case by case basis.