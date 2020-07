Amenities

You must have a mask on to see this home.This nice three level townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 2 assigned parking spots. Enjoy the Little Rocky Run Amenities including pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and tot lots.Applicants apply online at Professional Property Management of Northern Virginia. $55 per adult application fee. Certified first months rent check made payable to Keller Williams Fairfax Gateway.