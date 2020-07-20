All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6042 Netherton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6042 Netherton Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

6042 Netherton Street

6042 Netherton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6042 Netherton Street, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 06/02/19 Townhouse for Rent 2 bed 1.5 bath - Property Id: 23113

A beautiful and well maintained 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome will be available the first week of June.

This wonderful home shows like a model, TLC is obvious, and in like new condition. It has been renovated over the past few years with updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring, bathrooms, low maintenance front yard, two reserved parking spots and nearby visitor parking. Family room is wired for 5.1 surrounds sound with in ceiling speakers.

New in 2012 A/C, windows, siding, and roof.

Monthly Rent with 12 month lease is $1,625.00. application fee (through turbo tenant). Security deposit $1,625.00

Easy access to RT28, RT66, and Lee Hwy. Close to shopping and restaurants. Community offers a large Pool, tennis courts, a general purpose court, tot lots, nature trails through wooded area.

Landlord changes the HVAC filter every other month and will take care of exterior landscaping as needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23113
Property Id 23113

(RLNE4866038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Netherton Street have any available units?
6042 Netherton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6042 Netherton Street have?
Some of 6042 Netherton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Netherton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Netherton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Netherton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street is pet friendly.
Does 6042 Netherton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street offers parking.
Does 6042 Netherton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Netherton Street have a pool?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street has a pool.
Does 6042 Netherton Street have accessible units?
No, 6042 Netherton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Netherton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6042 Netherton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6042 Netherton Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia