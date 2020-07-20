6042 Netherton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Available 06/02/19 Townhouse for Rent 2 bed 1.5 bath



A beautiful and well maintained 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome will be available the first week of June.



This wonderful home shows like a model, TLC is obvious, and in like new condition. It has been renovated over the past few years with updated kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring, bathrooms, low maintenance front yard, two reserved parking spots and nearby visitor parking. Family room is wired for 5.1 surrounds sound with in ceiling speakers.



New in 2012 A/C, windows, siding, and roof.



Monthly Rent with 12 month lease is $1,625.00. application fee (through turbo tenant). Security deposit $1,625.00



Easy access to RT28, RT66, and Lee Hwy. Close to shopping and restaurants. Community offers a large Pool, tennis courts, a general purpose court, tot lots, nature trails through wooded area.



Landlord changes the HVAC filter every other month and will take care of exterior landscaping as needed.

