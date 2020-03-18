All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5936 Grisby House Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5936 Grisby House Ct
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

5936 Grisby House Ct

5936 Grisby House Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5936 Grisby House Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2Bed 2Bath Townhome in Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently remodeled 2Bed 2Full-Bath Townhouse in Newgate! This home features new carpet in the upstairs, new wood flooring in the main level, large family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Walk out to backyard w/wooded deck and large storage area. Home located in quiet cul-de-sac. Immediate access to routes 66, 29, 28 and 50. AWESOME COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL! Dogs and cats under 50lbs accepted. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5081039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have any available units?
5936 Grisby House Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5936 Grisby House Ct have?
Some of 5936 Grisby House Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 Grisby House Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5936 Grisby House Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 Grisby House Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 Grisby House Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct offer parking?
No, 5936 Grisby House Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5936 Grisby House Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5936 Grisby House Ct has a pool.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have accessible units?
No, 5936 Grisby House Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 Grisby House Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5936 Grisby House Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5936 Grisby House Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia