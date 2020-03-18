5936 Grisby House Ct

Amenities

Remodeled 2Bed 2Bath Townhome in Quiet Cul-De-Sac - Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a recently remodeled 2Bed 2Full-Bath Townhouse in Newgate! This home features new carpet in the upstairs, new wood flooring in the main level, large family room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Walk out to backyard w/wooded deck and large storage area. Home located in quiet cul-de-sac. Immediate access to routes 66, 29, 28 and 50. AWESOME COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL! Dogs and cats under 50lbs accepted. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553



