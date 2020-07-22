5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage guest suite hot tub

Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with 2 car garage offering plenty of living space with over 4,100 finished square feet on 4 finished levels! Nestled on a lovely corner lot in the sought after Village of Mount Gilead community this Maybeck II model features a bright open floor plan, high ceilings, decorative moldings, fireplace, hardwood floors, new carpet, updated neutral paint, voice and data pre-wired, and a private loft with full bath! A two story foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room on the left with a triple window illuminating warm neutral paint with crisp white crown molding. Opposite the foyer the dining room echoes these design details and is accented by chair railing and a shimmering chandelier adding a refined elegance. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please with an abundance of 42 inch raised panel cabinets, gleaming granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood floors and quality appliances including a built in microwave and gas range. Hardwoods continue into the light filled family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Ascend the stairs to a large family room/sitting room with French doors to the spacious owner's suite with plush carpet, lighted ceiling fan and 2 walk in closets. Pamper yourself in the en suite bath featuring his and her vanities, a sumptuous soaking tub and glass enclosed shower, all enhanced by spa toned tile. Down the hall 2 additional sunny bedrooms share the well appointed hall bath. The upper most level makes a perfect guest suite with a loft, full bath and 4th bedroom. The expansive lower level recreation room has plenty of space for games, media or simple relaxation while 2 versatile bonus rooms and another full bath complete the comfort and luxury of this fabulous home! All this just minutes to I66, Rt. 28, and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment choices at your fingertips!