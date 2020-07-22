All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE

5687 General Johnston Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

5687 General Johnston Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with 2 car garage offering plenty of living space with over 4,100 finished square feet on 4 finished levels! Nestled on a lovely corner lot in the sought after Village of Mount Gilead community this Maybeck II model features a bright open floor plan, high ceilings, decorative moldings, fireplace, hardwood floors, new carpet, updated neutral paint, voice and data pre-wired, and a private loft with full bath! A two story foyer welcomes you and ushers you into the living room on the left with a triple window illuminating warm neutral paint with crisp white crown molding. Opposite the foyer the dining room echoes these design details and is accented by chair railing and a shimmering chandelier adding a refined elegance. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please with an abundance of 42 inch raised panel cabinets, gleaming granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood floors and quality appliances including a built in microwave and gas range. Hardwoods continue into the light filled family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Ascend the stairs to a large family room/sitting room with French doors to the spacious owner's suite with plush carpet, lighted ceiling fan and 2 walk in closets. Pamper yourself in the en suite bath featuring his and her vanities, a sumptuous soaking tub and glass enclosed shower, all enhanced by spa toned tile. Down the hall 2 additional sunny bedrooms share the well appointed hall bath. The upper most level makes a perfect guest suite with a loft, full bath and 4th bedroom. The expansive lower level recreation room has plenty of space for games, media or simple relaxation while 2 versatile bonus rooms and another full bath complete the comfort and luxury of this fabulous home! All this just minutes to I66, Rt. 28, and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment choices at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have any available units?
5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have?
Some of 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5687 GENERAL JOHNSTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentreville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia