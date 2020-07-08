5678 White Dove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Sought after three finished level end unit in Union Mill! - Freshly painted and carpeted May 2020! This home offers a bright spacious kitchen with deck overlooking fenced yard. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full bath on upper level. Finished walk-out lower level could be used as a recreation room or 3rd bedroom with full bath. This fenced lot is backs to woods for added privacy. Conveniently close to shopping, Routes 28, 29, 66. Dont forget the tennis courts and pool nearby. NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case by case basis. LB Application & LB Lease required. Application at ppi.rent



(RLNE3843137)