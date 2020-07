Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Excellent location is only 15 minutes from Dulles airport, in front to route 66, route 28 & 29, just few minutes from the Vienna metro station and close to Mason University. It has lots of natural light and is also close to shopping centers and parks. It has some updates as well like freshly painted, master bath complete update, new washer and dryer, new water tank. Free internet 1650 for rent two levels only. Hurry it will not last long..! call for information now