5628 Willoughby Newton Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5628 Willoughby Newton Dr

5628 Willoughby Newton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Willoughby Newton Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
Inviting penthouse retreat allows you to escape the madness of DC Metro traffic. Come home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom light filled condo boasting 1119 sq ft of living space. Unique features include a dramatic foyer entry with infinity mirrors, wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, full size washer / dryer, and a balcony with a panoramic view of sunsets on the Bull Run Mountains. Designed with an eye for detail and smart home updates, don't to wait to call it home. Make a call now to schedule your appointment!

Unit is available with water, trash removal, and exterior maintenance included. Residents are responsible for electricity and internet/cable. Applications are being accepted.
The Willoughby's Ridge Community is nestled behind the Centreville Historic District. It is a quiet community with ample parking for residents and visitors. It is in close proximity to Lifetime Fitness, the Cinemark Movie Theater, various shops/restaurants, all with quick access to I-66, Rt-29, and Rt-28. Other amenities include community tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, outdoor grill, community clubhouse, and pool.

Unit is available and applications are being accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have any available units?
5628 Willoughby Newton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have?
Some of 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Willoughby Newton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr offers parking.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr has a pool.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have accessible units?
No, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5628 Willoughby Newton Dr has units with air conditioning.
