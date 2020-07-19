5628 Willoughby Newton Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

Inviting penthouse retreat allows you to escape the madness of DC Metro traffic. Come home to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom light filled condo boasting 1119 sq ft of living space. Unique features include a dramatic foyer entry with infinity mirrors, wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen, full size washer / dryer, and a balcony with a panoramic view of sunsets on the Bull Run Mountains. Designed with an eye for detail and smart home updates, don't to wait to call it home. Make a call now to schedule your appointment!



Unit is available with water, trash removal, and exterior maintenance included. Residents are responsible for electricity and internet/cable. Applications are being accepted.

The Willoughby's Ridge Community is nestled behind the Centreville Historic District. It is a quiet community with ample parking for residents and visitors. It is in close proximity to Lifetime Fitness, the Cinemark Movie Theater, various shops/restaurants, all with quick access to I-66, Rt-29, and Rt-28. Other amenities include community tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, outdoor grill, community clubhouse, and pool.



Unit is available and applications are being accepted.