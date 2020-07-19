All apartments in Centreville
Last updated March 19 2019

5608 OTTAWA ROAD

5608 Ottawa Road · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Ottawa Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, 1404 sq/ft of living space, fantastic backyard with a lot of room for play, new Kitchen, granite counters and new appliances, updated paint and updated floors, updated bathrooms, professionally cleaned and in excellent shape, ready to move in, tile and hardwood floors, 15 min drive from 66 and other major roads, large driveway with street parking, located on a private street, good schools within a mile of the house. Deer Park Elementary, Stone Middle, Westfield Highschool.- Tenant is responsible for the utilities. This house is in excellent shape, in an excellent neighborhood with plenty of parking for tenants and visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have any available units?
5608 OTTAWA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have?
Some of 5608 OTTAWA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 OTTAWA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5608 OTTAWA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 OTTAWA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 OTTAWA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 OTTAWA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
