5608 OTTAWA ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, 1404 sq/ft of living space, fantastic backyard with a lot of room for play, new Kitchen, granite counters and new appliances, updated paint and updated floors, updated bathrooms, professionally cleaned and in excellent shape, ready to move in, tile and hardwood floors, 15 min drive from 66 and other major roads, large driveway with street parking, located on a private street, good schools within a mile of the house. Deer Park Elementary, Stone Middle, Westfield Highschool.- Tenant is responsible for the utilities. This house is in excellent shape, in an excellent neighborhood with plenty of parking for tenants and visitors.