5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Entire interior is freshly painted with 3 brand new updated bathrooms. 3/4 bedrooms single family home with one car garage in quiet Cabell's Mill subdivision.. Very spacious with open floor plan. View of trees from the large deck. Hardwood floor throughout the living , dining and bedrooms. Kitchen with newly installed vinyl floor. Large family room in the finished basement with a separate rear entrance. The family room can be converted to a bedroom if desired. There is a large storage area in the crawl space at the lower level. Total living space of 1400 Sq ft. Close to Route 28, 29, 66 and the airport. Minutes to Walmart, Trader Joe's and Fair Lake shopping center. Must see to appreciate the size of the house, the location and the convenience.