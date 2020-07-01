All apartments in Centreville
5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE

5214 Rushbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Rushbrook Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entire interior is freshly painted with 3 brand new updated bathrooms. 3/4 bedrooms single family home with one car garage in quiet Cabell's Mill subdivision.. Very spacious with open floor plan. View of trees from the large deck. Hardwood floor throughout the living , dining and bedrooms. Kitchen with newly installed vinyl floor. Large family room in the finished basement with a separate rear entrance. The family room can be converted to a bedroom if desired. There is a large storage area in the crawl space at the lower level. Total living space of 1400 Sq ft. Close to Route 28, 29, 66 and the airport. Minutes to Walmart, Trader Joe's and Fair Lake shopping center. Must see to appreciate the size of the house, the location and the convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 RUSHBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

