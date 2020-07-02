All apartments in Centreville
5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE

5171 Woodfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5171 Woodfield Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 level Townhouse. Open floor plan with formal living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in Kitchen on main level. Hardwood floor Family room with wood burning fireplace and access to deck. Hardwood floor, carpeting and tile on main level. Fully finished lower level/Recreational room with walkout fenced in yard and brick landscaping. Attached one car garage with private drive way and available off street & guest parking. Access to community hall, pool, tennis courts, basketball court and more. Minutes from US.28, 29, I-66, 495, and Metro station. Short trip to local shopping centers: Wegmans, Walmart, Target, and more. Small Pets Negotiable;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

