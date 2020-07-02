5171 WOODFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 level Townhouse. Open floor plan with formal living room, dining room, family room, and eat-in Kitchen on main level. Hardwood floor Family room with wood burning fireplace and access to deck. Hardwood floor, carpeting and tile on main level. Fully finished lower level/Recreational room with walkout fenced in yard and brick landscaping. Attached one car garage with private drive way and available off street & guest parking. Access to community hall, pool, tennis courts, basketball court and more. Minutes from US.28, 29, I-66, 495, and Metro station. Short trip to local shopping centers: Wegmans, Walmart, Target, and more. Small Pets Negotiable;