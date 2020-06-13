13 Apartments for rent in Warrenton, VA

/
warrenton
Apartments for rent in Warrenton, VA
172 FAIRFIELD DRIVE
172 Fairfield Drive, Warrenton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1318 sqft
This home is ready to move in. New Paint. Two finished levels with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a family room and dining room off the kitchen and a large deck to enjoy dinner.
302 WATERLOO STREET
302 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of Warrenton! Spacious floor plan. First floor features LR,DR, foyer and kitchen all with original hardwood floors and moldings. Newer addition Family Room with gas fireplace.
35 MAIN STREET
35 Main Street, Warrenton, VA
Studio
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 35 MAIN STREET in Warrenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
37 MAIN ST #203
37 Main Street, Warrenton, VA
Studio
$1,250
Downtown Main Street location. Just 1/2 block away from the Post Office. Close to banks, courthouse, shopping, dining and many other services. Historical Main Street suite located on second floor of this building.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenton
7437 John Marshall Hwy
7437 John Marshall Highway, Marshall, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House with washer/dryer, small deck in back; electric included, well water. Application must be approved before viewing the property.
3602 MAUCHLEY COURT
3602 Mauchley Court, New Baltimore, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4141 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RAMBLER ON SMALL CUL DE SAC**NICE DECK WITH STAIRS TO PATIO TO ENJOY **ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL IS GREAT FOR OFFICE OR DEN**LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND STEPS TO DECK**LOWER LEVEL FINISHED WITH REC ROOM--BEDROOM--FULL BATH AND LOTS
10712 Weaversville Road
10712 Weaversville Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3458 sqft
Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size COMING SOON !!!! Single Family Home for Rent $2000/month - 4 Beds 2.5 Baths on 1 acre lot size with 4,000+ finished living sq. ft. Very nice three level colonial.
4523 APPLEDALE COURT
4523 Appledale Court, Marshall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Enjoy quaint Marshall in town living, walk to shops and fine dining with super easy access to I-66. This 2 level, 3 bed 1-1/2 bath townhome has just had a major renovation, is freshly painted and move in ready.
5753 GEORGETOWN ROAD
5753 Georgetown Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3253 sqft
Wonderful location in northern Fauquier. Easy access to Rts. 29 & 66. Over 3000 square ft. with large kitchen open to the breakfast nook and family room with grand stone fireplace. Partially finished basement for additional recreation space.
6403 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
6403 Schoolhouse Road, Bealeton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
3BR, 2BA Cedar Lee condo available. Bright and open floorplan. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with own master bath. Laundry area with full-size washer and dryer. Balcony with storage area. Assigned parking spot with guest passes available.
5472 MERRY OAKS ROAD
5472 Merry Oaks Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1912 sqft
MAIN FLOOR ONLY; BASEMENT APARTMENT IS RENTED SEPARATELY. Beautiful, newly renovated 3BR, 2BA one-level rental located conveniently between Warrenton and Marshall. New kitchen, baths, flooring and paint throughout. No pets, please.
Lake Manassas
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
8272 E. MAIN ST E #2A
8272 East Main Street, Marshall, VA
Studio
$1,250
CONFERENCE-SIZE ROOM APPROX 22' X 15 ' INCLUDES USE OF FULL KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COMCAST CABLE IS INSTALLED AT BUILDING. LARGE REAR PARKING LOT. HVAC IS ALL ELECTRIC. QUIET SECTION OF E. MAIN ST.
In Warrenton, the median rent is $1,122 for a studio, $1,178 for a 1-bedroom, $1,361 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,796 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Warrenton, check out our monthly Warrenton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Warrenton area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warrenton from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, and Germantown.
