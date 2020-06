Amenities

Cozy/Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo in gated community. This unit is gorgeous and model like in every way. Carpeting throughout and tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. The private balcony off family room is perfect for all four seasons/great view. A unique/best unit. Master bedroom with walk in closet with second bedroom with walk in closet. Easy shopping to Costco, Fair Lakes shopping mall. Convenient to 66, 28. 29, and DC. Two hours notice, please.