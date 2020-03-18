All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE

5126 Brittney Elyse Circle · (703) 217-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan. As you walk in there is a kitchen with an open living room, built in desk/computer work station off hallway and off the living room there is a door leading to the patio. Spacious bedroom plus a washer/dryer in the unit with assigned parking. Water and sewer included in rent. Convenient to Metro Bus commuter station, US 29, US 28, I66 and Fairfax PKWY. Onsite Clubhouse within community which offers Business Center, Party/Event room, Gym and outdoor patio/pool for summer months!!!! This wont last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have any available units?
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
