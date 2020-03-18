5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan. As you walk in there is a kitchen with an open living room, built in desk/computer work station off hallway and off the living room there is a door leading to the patio. Spacious bedroom plus a washer/dryer in the unit with assigned parking. Water and sewer included in rent. Convenient to Metro Bus commuter station, US 29, US 28, I66 and Fairfax PKWY. Onsite Clubhouse within community which offers Business Center, Party/Event room, Gym and outdoor patio/pool for summer months!!!! This wont last long...