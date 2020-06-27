All apartments in Centreville
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY

5121 Travis Edward Way · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 2 level penthouse condo for rent. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with loft. upgrades include hardwood floors, granite counters. nice amenities in the community and close to commuter routes. Available 8/19/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have any available units?
5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have?
Some of 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY offer parking?
No, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have a pool?
No, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
