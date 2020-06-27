Great 2 level penthouse condo for rent. 1 bedroom, 1 bath with loft. upgrades include hardwood floors, granite counters. nice amenities in the community and close to commuter routes. Available 8/19/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have any available units?
5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY have?
Some of 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5121 TRAVIS EDWARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.