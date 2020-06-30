All apartments in Centreville
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT

5119 Glen Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

5119 Glen Meadow Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Great chance to live in sought-after Sully Station.New appliances, new carpeting and renovated master bath! This is a lovely home! Steps to pool, tennis, tot lots, playgrounds, Cub Run Elementary, Stone Middle and Westfields High. Wegmans nearby, too! Close to major commuter routes, shopping and dining! Great town home-well-maintained with classic design! Large LR/DR, eat-in kitchen & large deck! 3 BRs up, large rec room! Ready Now. Park in 160 - two-spaces! Only good credit need apply. No smoking. No pets. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have any available units?
5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have?
Some of 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT offer parking?
No, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT has a pool.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

