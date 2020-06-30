5119 GLEN MEADOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Great chance to live in sought-after Sully Station.New appliances, new carpeting and renovated master bath! This is a lovely home! Steps to pool, tennis, tot lots, playgrounds, Cub Run Elementary, Stone Middle and Westfields High. Wegmans nearby, too! Close to major commuter routes, shopping and dining! Great town home-well-maintained with classic design! Large LR/DR, eat-in kitchen & large deck! 3 BRs up, large rec room! Ready Now. Park in 160 - two-spaces! Only good credit need apply. No smoking. No pets. No vouchers.