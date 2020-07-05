All apartments in Centreville
5112 Centreville Farms Road

5112 Centreville Farms Road · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Centreville Farms Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present this 4 bedroom open style layout of this 2,050 Square foot exquisite Town home will ensure your life has plenty of space and natural light to enjoy. This stylish contemporary residence boasts hardwood flooring, ceramic tiling, and expert finishes through out the home. The residence is filled with windows enveloping the home in light and comfort. It is easy to entertain in your spacious kitchen with friends and family. The town home is perfectly located in the heart of Centreville, right off of I-66 Stringfellow exit. Enjoy running trails and tennis courts during the warm seasons. The town home has 2 full baths and 2 half baths, with a 2 car attached garage. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have any available units?
5112 Centreville Farms Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have?
Some of 5112 Centreville Farms Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Centreville Farms Road currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Centreville Farms Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Centreville Farms Road pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Centreville Farms Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Centreville Farms Road offers parking.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Centreville Farms Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have a pool?
Yes, 5112 Centreville Farms Road has a pool.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have accessible units?
No, 5112 Centreville Farms Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Centreville Farms Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Centreville Farms Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Centreville Farms Road does not have units with air conditioning.

