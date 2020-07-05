5112 Centreville Farms Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present this 4 bedroom open style layout of this 2,050 Square foot exquisite Town home will ensure your life has plenty of space and natural light to enjoy. This stylish contemporary residence boasts hardwood flooring, ceramic tiling, and expert finishes through out the home. The residence is filled with windows enveloping the home in light and comfort. It is easy to entertain in your spacious kitchen with friends and family. The town home is perfectly located in the heart of Centreville, right off of I-66 Stringfellow exit. Enjoy running trails and tennis courts during the warm seasons. The town home has 2 full baths and 2 half baths, with a 2 car attached garage. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.