5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well kept home w/HW floors covering the main living area and steps*Formal LR/DR share a gas fireplace/access to balcony*Spacious kitchen with SS fridge/dishwasher*Master suite w/WIC and private bath*Garage is extra long which provides ample storage and room for your car*Community Pool/Basketball Courts*Convenient to shopping/dining/RT 29/ RT 28



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 9/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

