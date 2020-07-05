All apartments in Centreville
5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134

5112 Castle Harbor Way · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Castle Harbor Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well kept home w/HW floors covering the main living area and steps*Formal LR/DR share a gas fireplace/access to balcony*Spacious kitchen with SS fridge/dishwasher*Master suite w/WIC and private bath*Garage is extra long which provides ample storage and room for your car*Community Pool/Basketball Courts*Convenient to shopping/dining/RT 29/ RT 28

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available 9/24/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have any available units?
5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have?
Some of 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 offers parking.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have a pool?
Yes, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 has a pool.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have accessible units?
No, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Castle Harbor Way Unit: 134 does not have units with air conditioning.

