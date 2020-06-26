All apartments in Centreville
5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE
5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE

5108 Glen Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Glen Meadow Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Manicured is the word to describe. Pride of ownership is expressed throughout this lovely home. Located in a sought out community, this home boasts comfort with a touch of modern. Backing up to an empty community area, the two level deck provides access to the lower level walk out fully finished basement. Built in bookcases and an abundance of parking for your guests. Brick front with lovely dark floors. Updated kitchen with a few of the open back yard. Carpet is newer and freshly cleaned. Updated bathrooms throughout! Call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have any available units?
5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have?
Some of 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 GLEN MEADOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
