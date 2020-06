Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath townhome rental in the heart of Centreville, just off Stone Rd! New fridge! Lawn care and trash removal included in rent. Property has back patio and storage shed, with fenced yard that backs to trees for a private feel on quiet cul de sac. Windows bring lots of natural light to the house. Little traffic at the end of the road! Local schools have great ratings!! Pets allowed on case/case basis. Available now 1/1/19! Rent rate LOCKED with 2 year lease.