14802 WOOD HOME ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Spectacular home is Too Good to be a Rental! Ready for immediate occupancy. Updated kitchen with Brand New: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stainless Steel gas Stove, and Stainless Steel Microwave. Beautiful spacious rooms and ready to move in with gleaming wood floors. Minutes to Chantilly National Golf and Country Club and the major roads. Great neighborhood and workshop area. This neighborhood backs to Chantilly National Golf and Country Club known for its elegant interior and hosting wedding events!