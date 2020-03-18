All apartments in Centreville
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

14802 WOOD HOME ROAD

14802 Wood Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

14802 Wood Home Road, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular home is Too Good to be a Rental! Ready for immediate occupancy. Updated kitchen with Brand New: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stainless Steel gas Stove, and Stainless Steel Microwave. Beautiful spacious rooms and ready to move in with gleaming wood floors. Minutes to Chantilly National Golf and Country Club and the major roads. Great neighborhood and workshop area. This neighborhood backs to Chantilly National Golf and Country Club known for its elegant interior and hosting wedding events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

