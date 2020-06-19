14745 winterfield ct

Amenities

Apartment is rented month to month with a security deposit required. We do all those that have credit issues to apply and be considered on a case by case basis. Apartment maybe be considered for 6months to 1 year lease. On street parking only. All utilities are included and the apartment is around 15 minutes from Washington, D.C.



It is in a great location to Washington D.C, the 395 Interstate, plenty of stores, shops and bus transportation all around. Just a few minutes away from the Maryland state line as well. This is a very large 3 bedroom with 2 full baths.