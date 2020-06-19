All apartments in Centreville
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14745 winterfield ct
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

14745 winterfield ct

14745 Winterfield Court · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Centreville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

14745 Winterfield Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Apartment is rented month to month with a security deposit required. We do all those that have credit issues to apply and be considered on a case by case basis. Apartment maybe be considered for 6months to 1 year lease. On street parking only. All utilities are included and the apartment is around 15 minutes from Washington, D.C.

It is in a great location to Washington D.C, the 395 Interstate, plenty of stores, shops and bus transportation all around. Just a few minutes away from the Maryland state line as well. This is a very large 3 bedroom with 2 full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14745 winterfield ct have any available units?
14745 winterfield ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
Is 14745 winterfield ct currently offering any rent specials?
14745 winterfield ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14745 winterfield ct pet-friendly?
No, 14745 winterfield ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14745 winterfield ct offer parking?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not offer parking.
Does 14745 winterfield ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14745 winterfield ct have a pool?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not have a pool.
Does 14745 winterfield ct have accessible units?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14745 winterfield ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14745 winterfield ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14745 winterfield ct does not have units with air conditioning.
