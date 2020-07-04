14706 GROBIE POND LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Updated and immaculate, 3 Level TH in Centreville. Hardwood floors - Main and Upper Level. Major renovations in the last 2 years. New paint. Recess lights in basement. Big living/dining room combo that walks out to a huge deck. Kitchen was gorgeously remodeled in 2018. New bathrooms on 2nd level(2018). Master BR has walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, glass shower door, and double vanities. Finished basement comes with a full bath and bedroom. So close to routes 66, 29, 28, Lots of shopping centers, restaurants, movie theatre, metro Bus, Lifetime gym, regional library.