All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14706 GROBIE POND LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14706 GROBIE POND LANE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

14706 GROBIE POND LANE

14706 Grobie Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14706 Grobie Pond Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Updated and immaculate, 3 Level TH in Centreville. Hardwood floors - Main and Upper Level. Major renovations in the last 2 years. New paint. Recess lights in basement. Big living/dining room combo that walks out to a huge deck. Kitchen was gorgeously remodeled in 2018. New bathrooms on 2nd level(2018). Master BR has walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling, glass shower door, and double vanities. Finished basement comes with a full bath and bedroom. So close to routes 66, 29, 28, Lots of shopping centers, restaurants, movie theatre, metro Bus, Lifetime gym, regional library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have any available units?
14706 GROBIE POND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have?
Some of 14706 GROBIE POND LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14706 GROBIE POND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14706 GROBIE POND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14706 GROBIE POND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE offer parking?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have a pool?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have accessible units?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14706 GROBIE POND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14706 GROBIE POND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia