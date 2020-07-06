14670 SEASONS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

Nicely updated 3BR, 3.5BA, Freshly painted w/ neutral tone. New light fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with Center Island, New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Large deck overlooks beautiful trees, Fully fenced back yard. Hardwood floors through out main level and upper level. All 3 bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Walk out lower level with full bath, gas fireplace& rec room. Community has tot lot and tennis court. Walk to metro park& ride, Great location close to Rt 28, 29, 66. House is ready to move in! Mint condition! No pet policy.