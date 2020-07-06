All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 14670 SEASONS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
14670 SEASONS DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

14670 SEASONS DRIVE

14670 Seasons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14670 Seasons Drive, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Nicely updated 3BR, 3.5BA, Freshly painted w/ neutral tone. New light fixtures. Gourmet kitchen with Center Island, New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Large deck overlooks beautiful trees, Fully fenced back yard. Hardwood floors through out main level and upper level. All 3 bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Walk out lower level with full bath, gas fireplace& rec room. Community has tot lot and tennis court. Walk to metro park& ride, Great location close to Rt 28, 29, 66. House is ready to move in! Mint condition! No pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have any available units?
14670 SEASONS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have?
Some of 14670 SEASONS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14670 SEASONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14670 SEASONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14670 SEASONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14670 SEASONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14670 SEASONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia